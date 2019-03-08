Imran Khan says no militant groups will be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government began a crackdown against Islamist militant organisations. The prime minister said March 8, 2019 that no militant group would be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil and carry out attacks abroad. — Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, March 8 — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today said no militant group would be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil and carry out attacks abroad, days after his government began a crackdown against Islamist militant organisations.

“This government will not allow Pakistan’s land to be used for any kind of outside terrorism,” Khan said today while addressing a public rally in southern Pakistan. “We will not allow any militant group to function in our country now.”

Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by a militant group based in Pakistan. — Reuters