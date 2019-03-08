Bird collision crashes Indian jet near Pakistan border

Indian policemen and officials stand near the remains of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet after it crashed near Bikaner’s Shoba Sar ki Dhani area in the Indian state of Rajasthan on March 8, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, March 8 — An Indian fighter jet crashed today in desert close to the border with Pakistan — not after a dogfight with enemy planes but a collision with a bird, the air force said.

Tensions are running high following tit-for-tat air strikes and an aerial dogfight between the nuclear-armed Asian nations over the disputed Kashmir region last month.

The ageing Russian-made MiG-21 jet, which crash with some regularity, was on a routine sortie in western Rajasthan state when today’s accident happened. The pilot ejected safely.

“Initial inputs indicate the likely cause of accident as bird hit after take-off,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan on February 26 after 40 paramilitaries died in a suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

It was the first time since 1971 that India hit territory beyond Kashmir.

The next day Pakistani and Indian planes engaged in a dogfight over Kashmir. India said one of its aircraft was shot down — Pakistan said two — and its pilot captured by Pakistan’s military.

India said it shot down a Pakistani plane but Islamabad denied this.

Pakistan returned the pilot on March 1, easing tensions, but both sides have continued to fire shells and mortar over the de-facto border that divides Indian and Pakistani Kashmir.

Both countries are maintaining a tight vigil in the skies and conducting frequent fly-overs of Kashmir. India on March 4 shot down a Pakistani military drone, media reports said.

Pakistan said on Tuesday that it stopped an Indian submarine from entering its waters. — AFP