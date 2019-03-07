Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border clashes, says ministry

Palestinian demonstrators use a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

GAZA CITY, March 7 — A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during renewed clashes along the Gaza border overnight today, the health ministry in the strip said, with Israel striking a Hamas position in response to the violence.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said early today Saif al-Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died “due to wounds sustained east of Gaza a few hours ago,” confirming to AFP he was shot during clashes along the border late yesterday.

An Israeli army spokeswoman did not comment on the specific incident but said hundreds of “rioters” had hurled rocks and explosive devices at troops along the border, with soldiers responding according to “standard operating procedures.”

Israeli fighter jets later struck several sites belonging to Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas in southern Gaza, an army statement said.

An army statement said the strikes were “in response to the balloons carrying explosive devices and the projectile that were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory earlier this evening.”

A Palestinian security source said a Hamas base was struck in southern Gaza, causing damage but no injuries.

It was the fifth such Israeli strike since Saturday, each in response to either balloon-borne explosive devices floated across the border or explosive devices hurled at the border fence.

The uptick in violence has raised fears a fragile truce agreed in November between Israel and Hamas could collapse, with both sides accusing the other of breaching the terms of the informal agreement.

Islamists Hamas have controlled Gaza since 2007 and have fought three wars with Israel since. — AFP

