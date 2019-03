Police officers secure a cordoned off area at Waterloo station near to where a suspicious package was found, in London, Britain, March 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 7 — A police bomb disposal team was sent to Princes Street in central Edinburgh today after receiving a report of a suspicious package, the BBC reported.

Earlier, police evacuated a building on the street, a day after they destroyed a device sent to the University of Glasgow. — Reuters