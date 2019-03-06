Convicted Cardinal Pell’s appeal to be heard in June

Cardinal George Pell is seen at County Court in Melbourne, Australia February 26, 2019. — AAP Image/David Crosling pic via Reuters

MELBOURNE, March 6 — Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell, convicted over child sex crimes, will get a second chance to clear his name this June, a court official said today, if a judge grants his appeal.

His appeal application has been listed for hearing on June 5-6, a Supreme Court of Victoria spokesman said.

The 77-year-old former Vatican number three is due to be sentenced next week, after being convicted of sexually assaulting two choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Pell has already lodged his appeal, but remains in custody after withdrawing a bail request.

The Australian Cardinal become the most senior Catholic clergyman to be found guilty of child sex abuse when he was convicted in December, and maintains his innocence.

He faces up to 50 years in jail. — AFP