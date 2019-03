US 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Julian Castro and John Hickenlooper (right) meet during the Story County Democrats’ annual soup supper fundraiser at the Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames, Iowa, US, February 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 4 — Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper joined the growing field of Democratic presidential candidates today, hoping to position himself as a centrist and an experienced officeholder who is best poised to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Hickenlooper, in a statement announcing his campaign, touted his business background and two terms in office, during which Colorado’s economy soared and the state expanded healthcare and passed a gun control law. — Reuters