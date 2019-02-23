Toxic alcohol kills 69 in India, hundreds hospitalised, officials say

People stand next to the bodies of tea plantation workers, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, in Golaghat in the northeastern state of Assam February 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

GUWAHATI, Feb 23 — Sixty-nine workers have died and at least 200 others have been hospitalised in northeastern India after drinking toxic liquor, officials said today, in the latest case of alcohol poisoning in the country.

“We have recorded the death of 50 persons in Golaghat since Thursday night,” Dhiren Hazarika, deputy commissioner of Golaghat district in Assam state, told AFP.

Another official from the neighbouring district of Jorhat said that 19 people had died there after consuming a batch of “spurious liquor”.

The deaths came less than two weeks after tainted liquor killed about 100 people in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The victims, who include many women, worked at local tea estates in the region.

“The people came to the hospital with severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness,” doctor Ratul Bordoloi, joint director of Golaghat’s health department, told AFP.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry.

State police said they arrested one man for selling the liquor, and authorities said two excise department officials were suspended for failing to take adequate precautions over the sale of the alcohol.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told AFP that the patients were being treated at different hospitals in the affected districts. — AFP