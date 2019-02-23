Reports: North Korea’s Kim begins train journey to Hanoi for summit with Trump

A welcoming banner with images of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hangs at a South Korean restaurant ahead of USA-DPRK summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Feb 23 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set off by train for Vietnam on Saturday, for his second summit with US President Donald Trump scheduled for next week, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

Kim left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at around 5pm (0800 GMT) in an armoured train, Tass said, citing a North Korean diplomatic source.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry announced earlier today that Kim would make an official visit to Vietnam in “coming days” at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling Communist Party.

The summit with Trump is scheduled for February 27-28. — Reuters