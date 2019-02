The pontiff has set aside three and a half days to persuade Catholic bishops to tackle paedophilia. — Reuters pic

VATICAN CITY, Feb 21 — A landmark summit hosted by Pope Francis on fighting child sex abuse opened at the Vatican today.

The pontiff has set aside three and a half days to persuade Catholic bishops to tackle paedophilia in a bid to contain a scandal which has hit the Roman Catholic Church in countries across the world. — AFP