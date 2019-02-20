Fears grow for European backpackers missing in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb 20 — Australian police today resumed the search two backpackers missing for three days near a beach with rough surf, as hopes dimmed for their rescue.

New South Wales Police said the two men, named as 20-year-old Hugo Palmer from England and 21-year-old Erwan Ferrieux from France, went missing near a picturesque strand north of Sydney.

“A search has resumed,” police said in a statement asking the public for assistance.

Items of property belong to the men were found at Shelly Beach on Australia’s eastern central coast in the early hours of Monday, along with a silver Commodore car they rented.

“Police divers from Sydney joined the search yesterday and will continue assisting today,” police said, raising fears that rescue efforts may soon give way to recovery. — AFP

