Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Rome’s Ciampino airport partially reopens after fire alert

Published 32 minutes ago on 19 February 2019

An airport employee gives instructions to passengers who were evacuated due to a fire at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy, February 19, 2019 outside the teminal building. — Reuters pic
An airport employee gives instructions to passengers who were evacuated due to a fire at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy, February 19, 2019 outside the teminal building. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 19 — Rome’s Ciampino airport, used by budget airline Ryanair, partially reopened today following a fire alert in the terminal, the company managing the site said.

The airport was closed as a precaution after smoke was seen coming from a basement area, a spokeswoman for Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) said.

A firecrew put out “the beginnings of a fire,” ADR said, adding that the arrivals hall was now operating normally. The departures area was still closed and it was not immediately clear when normal service would be restored. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World