Brazil's Bolsonaro fires senior minister, investor sentiment sours

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro attends the handover ceremony for Government Secretary Gustavo Bebianno in Brasilia January 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Feb 19 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro yesterday fired one of his most senior aides and cabinet members, Gustavo Bebianno, amid a scandal involving campaign financing for some of his party's congressional candidates.

Bebianno was secretary general of the president's office. His departure punctuated Bolsonaro's first cabinet crisis since he took office on January 1 and has cast a shadow over the young government's plans.

Brazilian markets fell yesterday as investors feared that the brewing scandal could hurt Bolsonaro's ability to pass a pension overhaul seen as key to fiscal and economic recovery.

In a short video clip released late yesterday, Bolsonaro said he took the decision to dismiss Bebianno due to “differences of opinion on important issues,” although he did not elaborate.

Bebianno, who helped coordinate government affairs and was acting president of Bolsonaro's right-wing Social Liberal Party for the election campaign last year, denies any wrongdoing.

Analysts at Eurasia Group said in a note yesterday, before Bebianno was dismissed, that the scandal is unlikely to dent Bolsonaro's approval ratings. Despite the dubious optics, the president can claim to be taking a tough stand against an aide accused of illicit activity.

But the timing could not be worse. Days before unveiling its landmark pension reform proposal, the government is mired in scandal, even if it is one that probably will not have much lasting impact on the administration or pension reform.

“It is indicative, however, of a political team in disarray,” they wrote, adding that everything points to “an end result that will probably lead to the approval of a less ambitious version of the government’s proposal for pension reform.”

The scandal is denting investor sentiment, which had brightened last week after early details of Bolsonaro's social security reform proposals were released. The full package will be presented to senior lawmakers tomorrow.

Brazil's Bovespa stock market fell 1 per cent yesterday, the US dollar rose almost 1 per cent to 3.7350 reais and January 2020 interest rates rose two basis points to 6.39 per cent.

Last week, the Bovespa rose 2.3 per cent, within touching distance of its record-high 98,588. Interest rates fell 15 basis points, the biggest weekly drop in two months, and the real also rose..

The Bebianno scandal got personal after one of Bolsonaro's sons branded him a liar on Twitter, putting pressure on the president to dismiss him just weeks into his term. — Reuters