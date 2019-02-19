Americans among group reported to be arrested in Haiti with arsenal of guns

The Haitian police station, where foreign nationals including Americans armed with semi-automatic weapons are believed detained, in Port-au-Prince February 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 19 — Haitian police arrested a group of foreign nationals, including five Americans, armed with semi-automatic weapons, Haitian newspapers reported yesterday, adding to uncertainty in the impoverished Caribbean country after days of anti-government protests.

The US State Department was aware that Haitian police arrested a group that included US citizens, an official at the department said yesterday. Haitian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that seven foreigners and a Haitian were in the group picked up by police on Sunday night. Police found rifles, pistols, drones and satellite phones in their two vehicles, the newspaper said.

Other media said several of the men were US citizens, one was Serbian and another from Russia.

Haitian newspapers printed names that corresponded to social media profiles of US citizens claiming military backgrounds.

The State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said US citizens arrested overseas were entitled to appropriate consular assistance. The official declined to provide further comment, citing privacy.

Reuters was not immediately able to independently confirm the identities of the arrested men.

Since February 7, thousands of demonstrators have called for President Jovenel Moise to resign and for an independent probe into the whereabouts of funds from the PetroCaribe agreement, an alliance between Caribbean countries and OPEC member Venezuela.

The State Department last week ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their families from Haiti, and advised US citizens not to travel there. — Reuters