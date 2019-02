Eurostar train delays as WWII bomb made safe in Paris

Several Eurostar trains heading for London were cancelled or delayed after the discovery of a WWII bomb. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 17 — Several Eurostar trains heading for London were cancelled or delayed today in Paris, and 1,800 people temporarily evacuated from their homes, as bomb disposal experts made safe a World War II bomb, police said.

The bomb was discovered on February 4 on a construction site close to the Paris ring road, near the Porte de la Chapelle, in the north of the capital.

Specialists moved the bomb from its original site this morning and destroyed it in a controlled explosion nearby.

Trains in and out of the Gare du Nord, the Paris station where the Eurostar trains arrive from Britain, were severely restricted, and part of the A1 motorway and the ring road were closed. — AFP