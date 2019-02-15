Malay Mail

India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack, says Indian govt source

Published 15 minutes ago on 15 February 2019

Activists from Hindu Sena, burn an effigy depicting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against the attack on a bus that killed 44 police personnel in Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2019. — Reuters pic
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 — India summoned Pakistan’s envoy today over a deadly attack in Kashmir and served a diplomatic notice demanding Islamabad take action against the militant group that has taken responsibility for the attack, a government source said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed said one of its suicide bombers had carried out the attack on a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces on a Kashmir highway, killing 44 of them yesterday.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called Pakistan’s ambassador Sohail Mahmood and “issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday,” the source said.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity. — Reuters

