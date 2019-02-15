India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack, says Indian govt source

Activists from Hindu Sena, burn an effigy depicting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against the attack on a bus that killed 44 police personnel in Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 — India summoned Pakistan’s envoy today over a deadly attack in Kashmir and served a diplomatic notice demanding Islamabad take action against the militant group that has taken responsibility for the attack, a government source said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed said one of its suicide bombers had carried out the attack on a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces on a Kashmir highway, killing 44 of them yesterday.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called Pakistan’s ambassador Sohail Mahmood and “issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday,” the source said.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity. — Reuters