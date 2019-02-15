'Decide what you want to do over Brexit, and hurry up!' says French minister

French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris December 19, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 15 — Britain should decide what to do regarding its exit from the European Union as soon as possible, French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said today.

“I am telling our British friends that it is about time to decide whether to leave on friendly terms or abruptly,” she told RTL radio.

“It is a purely British choice. What we are saying is: Hurry up!”

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday that undermined her pledge to EU leaders to get her divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions. — Reuters