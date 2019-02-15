British opposition leader to meet EU Brexit negotiator

Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks after the voting in Parliament, London, January 29, 2019, in this videograb. — Reuters TV pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 — The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, will visit Brussels next week for talks with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

“Mr Barnier’s door is always open,” an EU spokesman said, confirming a report that Corbyn would travel to European Union headquarters on Thursday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to persuade parliament to back a divorce deal.

EU leaders fear severe economic disruption if London leaves the bloc without a follow on agreement providing for a transition period to negotiate a trade deal.

Corbyn has suggested Labour MPs would rescue the withdrawal plan if EU leaders promise to allow Britain to remain in the EU customs union.

May and many of her Conservative MPs reject that idea, but Barnier and EU Council President Donald Tusk have described it as “interesting”. — AFP