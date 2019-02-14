North Macedonia bus crash death toll hits 14

Police and investigators examine the wreckage of a bus at the crash site in the village of Laskarci, west of Skopje, on February 14, 2019. — AFP pic

SKOPJE, Feb 14 — The death toll from a passenger bus crash in North Macedonia climbed to 14 today, authorities said.

Seven people died when the bus overturned yesterday and seven others in hospital, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference, updating an earlier toll of 13.

The bus was carrying 51 people when it turned over 20km from the capital Skopje, the interior minister said. Most of them were treated in hospital.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the driver appeared to lose control of the bus on the Skopje-Tetovo highway. Authorities have not yet commented on the cause of the crash.

Workers in the capital Skopje often take the bus route to get home to the towns of Tetovo and Gostivar. — AFP