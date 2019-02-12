Four soldiers killed in Istanbul helicopter crash, says city governor

Fire fighters and police inspect the site of a helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkey February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, Feb 12 — Four soldiers were killed when a military helicopter crashed in a residential neighbourhood on the Asian side of Istanbul yesterday, the governor of Turkey's biggest city said.

The helicopter went down in an area of apartment buildings, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said. Television images showed smoke rising from the area and ambulances rushing to the scene.

There were no civilian injuries or casualties, Yerlikaya told reporters, adding that the cause of the crash was not yet known. — Reuters