Hakeem al-Araibi, a Bahraini refugee and Australian resident, is escorted to a courtroom in Bangkok February 4, 2019. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, Feb 11 — Thailand dropped extradition proceedings against detained Bahraini refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi today, a prosecutor said, following a global outcry over the risks he faced if sent back home.

“We have been informed that Bahrain wants to withdraw the (extradition) request... if they don’t want him, we have no reason to keep him here,” Chatchom Akapin, director general of the International Affairs Department told AFP, adding the process is under way to release him. — AFP