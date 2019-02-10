Texas councilman in crossfire for calling Democratic star a ‘bimbo’

Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is introduced to speak at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Boston, October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 — A councilman who called new Democratic US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “bimbo” on Twitter has unleashed a firestorm of criticism.

Scott Dunn of Richardson, Texas also slammed Ocasio-Cortez, a social media savvy star of the Democratic Party’s left wing, saying she had “nothing between her ear (sic)” for criticising President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Responses to the lawmaker came crashing down. Dunn issued an apology and quickly deleted his Twitter account in the aftermath of his exchange.

“The words I used were offensive,” Dunn wrote. “I am responsible for my own words and actions. I apologise to anyone who finds what I said offensive.”

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker called for civility.

“Richardson’s values are best upheld when we engage in civic discourse that is civil in tone, respectful of others and designed to produce constructive outcomes for the betterment of our community,” Voelker said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who represents an area of New York City that includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, often tweets several times a day.

She has offered fellow Democrats, many decades older, tips on using social media in politics.

Her social media know-how could benefit Democrats trying to take on the policies of another prolific Twitter user — President Donald Trump.

“AOC” regularly posts on Instagram, too, sharing “stories” about her new life on Capitol Hill with her 1.8 million followers.

Her policy positions, frequently considered to the left even of other Democrats, have also made her the target of social media criticism during her first few weeks in Congress. — AFP