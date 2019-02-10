S.Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump demand

US army soldiers take part in a US-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, April 8, 2016. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Feb 10 — South Korean officials signed a short-term agreement today that would boost the amount Seoul contributes toward the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid US President Donald Trump’s call for more money.

The new deal must still be approved by South Korea’s parliament, but it would boost South Korea’s contribution to 1.03 trillion won (US$890 million) from 960 billion won in 2018.

Unlike past agreements, which lasted for five years, this deal is scheduled to expire in one year, potentially forcing both sides back to the bargaining table within months. — Reuters