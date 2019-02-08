Thai king's sister nominated as PM for March elections in unprecedented move

Thai Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya is seen after the men's singles final match at the Thailand Open tennis tournament in Bangkok September 29, 2013. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 8 — Thailand's royalty made an unprecedented move into politics today when the sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was declared as a prime ministerial candidate for March 24 elections, registration papers showed.

The nomination of Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, 67, the elder sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, promised to upend Thailand's already turbulent politics because it breaks the long-standing tradition of Thai royalty staying out of politics.

Princess Ubolratana will run as a candidate for a party loyal to ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra. One of her leading opponents will be Prayuth Chan-ocha, the leader of Thailand's military junta, who also announced his candidacy today.

Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy since 1932 but the royal family has wielded great influence and commanded the devotion of millions.

The election shapes as a battle between Thaksin's populists and their allies and the royalist-military establishment. However, the nomination of a member of the royal family by the pro-Thaksin Thai Raksa Chart party could change that dynamic.

Thai Raksa Chart is an off-shoot of the Pheu Thai Party, formed by Thaksin loyalists and the core leadership of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), or “red shirts” group, as a strategy to help Pheu Thai win votes.

The simmering conflict between the Bangkok-centred elites and the more rural-based populists has resulted in street protests, military coups, and violent clashes over almost 15 years.

“The party has nominated the princess as its sole candidate,” Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich told reporters after registering his party's candidate at the Election Commission.

“She is knowledgeable and is highly suitable. I believe there will be no legal problems in terms of her qualification, but we have to wait for the Election Commission to endorse her candidacy,” he said.

The Election Commission is required to endorse all candidates by next Friday.

Reuters could not independently confirm that Princess Ubolratana's nomination has the approval of the palace.

Prayuth accepted his nomination from the Palang Pracharat Party in an official statement.

“I am not aiming to extending my power but I am doing this for the benefit for the country and the people,” he said. — Reuters