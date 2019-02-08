Malay Mail

American Media says it acted lawfully in reporting on Amazon’s Bezos

Jeff Bezos accused AMI February 7, 2019 of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing ‘intimate photos’ he allegedly sent to his girlfriend. — AFP pic
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 — American Media Inc, the owner of the National Enquirer, said today it acted lawfully in its reporting on Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon.com Inc , and that it would thoroughly investigate his claims of blackmail and take whatever action was necessary.

Bezos yesterday accused AMI of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing “intimate photos” he allegedly sent to his girlfriend unless he said in public that the supermarket tabloid’s reporting on him was not politically motivated. — Reuters

