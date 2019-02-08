Acting US Attorney-General Whitaker to testify before House panel today

Acting US Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker attends a ceremony as President Donald Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medals of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 — US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said yesterday that acting Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker will testify today, after he threatened not to show up following the panel’s warning that it could subpoena him.

The committee’s Democrats want to question Whitaker about his oversight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and his communications with the White House related to the probe and the firing of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Department of Justice confirmed yesterday evening that Whitaker will appear, because Nadler has agreed not to subpoena him on or before February 8 if he came voluntarily, DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

“In light of that commitment, Acting Attorney-General Whitaker looks forward to voluntarily appearing at tomorrow’s hearing and discussing the great work of the Department of Justice.” — Reuters