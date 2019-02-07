Russia: We would be open to US proposals for new nuclear pact

Participants attend a news briefing by Russian defence and foreign ministries’ officials and dedicated to SSC-8/9M729 cruise missile system, at Patriot Expocentre near Moscow, Russia January 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 7 — Russia would be prepared to consider new proposals from the United States to replace a suspended Cold War-era nuclear pact with a broader treaty that includes more countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today.

President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Moscow ends what it says are violations of the 1987 pact.

US President Donald Trump said last week he would like to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty. At a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said the United States had not sent Moscow any concrete proposals for a new pact. — Reuters