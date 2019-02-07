PM May says EU leaders want to ensure UK leaves with a deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 — Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she saw and heard a desire from European Union leaders to ensure Britain leaves the bloc with a deal.

“What I see and hear from leaders is a desire for us to work together to ensure that we can deliver the UK leaving the European Union with a deal,” May said after meeting Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Council President Donald Tusk.

“It is not going to be easy but crucially President Juncker and I have agreed that talks will now start to find a way through this, to find a way to get this over the line and to deliver on the concerns that parliament has so we get a majority in parliament,” she said.

“I am clear that I am going to deliver Brexit, I am going to deliver it on time, that is what I am going to do for the British public. I will be negotiating hard in the coming days to do just that,” May said. — Reuters