Discovery of World War Two bombs closes Rome Ciampino airport

A Ryanair aircraft lands at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy December 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 7 — Rome’s Ciampino airport, which is heavily used by budget airline Ryanair, was closed today after the discovery of three bombs dating back to World War Two, airport authorities said.

An army bomb disposal team has been called into to defuse the explosives, the defence ministry said. The bombs weighed a combined 150kg, and included some 75kg of gunpowder.

Rome authorities said the airport would be shut for three hours, with flights either delayed or redirected to Rome’s main airport, Fiumicino. — Reuters