House Judiciary readies subpoena to compel acting AG Whitaker's testimony

Acting Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker at a news conference in Washington January 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 — The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said today he plans to have a subpoena ready just in case Acting Attorney-General Matthew Whitaker tries to dodge “uncomfortable questions” when he testifies before the panel on Friday.

“To be clear, I hope never to use this subpoena,” Chairman Jerrold Nadler said, adding that Whitaker should arrive at the hearing on Friday prepared to answer questions about his communications with the White House and his refusal to recuse himself from overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. — Reuters