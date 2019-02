A man takes a picture of flowers and the portrait of Emiliano Sala in front of the entrance of the FC Nantes football club training centre La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre January 23, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 4 — British investigators today said they had spotted a body in underwater images of the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared in the Channel two weeks ago.

“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage,” the Air Accident Investigation Branch said in a statement. — AFP