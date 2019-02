French President Emmanuel Macron on February 4, 2019, joined the UK and Spain in recognising Venezuela’s national assembly president Juan Guaido as the country’s interim leader until new elections take place. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 4 — France recognised Venezuela’s national assembly president Juan Guaido as the country’s interim leader until new elections take place, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter today.

“Venezuelans have the right to express themselves freely and democratically. France recognizes @jguaido as ‘interim president’ to implement an electoral process,” Macron said. — Reuters