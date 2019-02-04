Footballer Sala’s missing plane found, say investigators

AFC Nantes football club supporter places flowers in the main square in Nantes, France, after it was announced that the plane carrying Emiliano Sala vanished during a flight from Nantes to Cardiff in Wales, January 23, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 4 — The missing plane carrying Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot has been found, investigators told AFP on yesterday.

“I can confirm it has been found,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

She said the AAIB would issue a statement today.

Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on Jan 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a €17 million (RM79.7 million) move.

It vanished from radar around 20km north of Guernsey, with pilot Dave Ibbotson the only other person aboard.

David Mearns, whose private company, Blue Water Recoveries, was hired by Sala’s family to search for the plane, said on Twitter that the wreck was spotted early yesterday. — AFP