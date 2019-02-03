Malay Mail

Austria to recognise Guaido if Venezuela’s Maduro does not call election

Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 22, 2018. — Reuters pic
VIENNA, Feb 3 — Austria will acknowledge Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president if Nicolas Maduro does not respond to the European Union’s call for a free and fair presidential election, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter.

President Maduro proposed an early parliamentary election yesterday, seeking to shore up his crumbling rule after a senior general defected to the opposition and tens of thousands thronged the streets in protest at his government.

Kurz’s message today echoed a statement by France’s European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, who dismissed Maduro’s election proposal as a “farce”.

“I just had a very good phone call with President @jguaido,” Kurz tweeted. “He has our full support to restore democracy in Venezuela.” Venezuelans had suffered too long from mismanagement and a disregard for the rule of law under Maduro, he said. — Reuters

