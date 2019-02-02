Russian sailors held in Cape Verde on suspicion of smuggling nine tonnes of cocaine

Eleven Russian sailors were detained in Cape Verde February 2, 2019 for the suspected smuggling of more than nine tonnes of cocaine. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 2 — Cape Verde police have detained 11 Russian sailors for the suspected smuggling of more than nine tonnes of cocaine, Russian news agencies reported citing local police.

RIA news agency said the ship ESER, sailing under Panama’s flag, was heading to Tangier in Morocco from Panama. It was detained after it stopped at Porto Praia following the death of a crew member.

The Russian embassy in Cape Verde, an archipelago off the coast of West Africa, declined immediate comment when contacted by phone today. According to Refinitive data, the vessel ESER remains in Porto Praia.

Last February, six suspected drug traffickers were arrested after 389kg of cocaine was found in the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires. — Reuters