Report: Turkey captures IS suspects on Syria border

Turkish military along the Syrian border February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 — Troops captured four Islamic State (IS) suspects in a Turkish town on the Syrian border while they were attempting to cross the frontier illegally, state-run Anadolu news agency reported today.

Border units from the Turkish armed forces captured the suspects yesterday in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa in southeast Turkey, Anadolu said.

One of the suspects, identified as Feride Samur, was being sought with a red notice arrest warrant, it added.

IS jihadists are blamed in Turkey for a spate of terror attacks including a 2015 bombing on a peace rally in the capital Ankara’s train station that claimed 100 lives.

Turkey has boosted security at its border crossings to prevent any infiltrations and allowed a US-led international coalition to launch air raids on the group’s bases in Syria from its soil. — AFP