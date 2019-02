Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with US President Donald Trump after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Feb 2 — Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with foreign and defence ministers today that Russia has suspended the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty following a similar decision by the United States, the Kremlin said.

Putin also said that Russia will start working on creating new missiles, including supersonic ones, and told ministers not to initiate disarmament talks with Washington. — Reuters