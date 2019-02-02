Nigerian vice-president safe after helicopter crash lands

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

ABUJA, Feb 2 — Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was safe after his helicopter crash landed in the north central state of Kogi, his spokesman said today.

Nigerian go to the polls on February 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice-president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe,” the spokesman tweeted.

Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems — delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records in recent years have improved. — Reuters