JAKARTA, Feb 2 — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Sumatra island in Indonesia at a depth of 10km on this afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said there were no immediate reports of damage and that there was no potential for tsunami.

An initial USGS reading had put the quake at a depth of 38km. — Reuters