Cops: Two men shot in incidents in N.Ireland's Londonderry

A forensic officer inspects the scene of a suspected car bomb in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

BELFAST, Feb 2 ― Northern Ireland police said yesterday two men were shot in “paramilitary style attacks” at about 8pm in two locations in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

“Innocent residents shouldn't have to worry about criminal thugs shooting people outside their homes,” the police department said in a tweet.

On January 19, a car bomb detonated outside a courthouse in Londonderry. No one was injured in the blast, which was later claimed by a group calling itself the “IRA”.

The incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province. ― Reuters