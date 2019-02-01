US official: Aid assistance in the West Bank and Gaza has ceased

A disabled Palestinian waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip February 15, 2016. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Feb 1 — The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has ended all assistance to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a US official said today.

The decision was linked to a January 31 deadline set by new US legislation under which foreign aid recipients would be more exposed to anti-terrorism lawsuits.

The deadline also sees the end of some US$60 million (RM245.2 million) in US aid for the Palestinian security forces, whose cooperation with Israeli forces helps maintain relative quiet in the West Bank.

Congress’ Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act (ATCA) empowers Americans to sue foreign aid recipients in US courts over alleged complicity in “acts of war”. The Palestinians have declined further US funding, worried about legal jeopardy.

“At the request of the Palestinian Authority, we have wound down certain projects and programmes funded with assistance under the authorities specified in ATCA in the West Bank and Gaza, a US official told Reuters today.

“All USAID assistance in the West Bank and Gaza has ceased.”

The official said no steps were being taken to close the USAID mission in the Palestinina territories, and no decision had been made about future staffing at the USAID mission in the US Embassy in Jerusalem. — Reuters