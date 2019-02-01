Nato ‘fully’ supports US withdrawal from missile treaty

Nato’s General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg. Nato said February 1, 2019 it fully supported the US decision to pull out from a Cold War missile treaty with Russia.

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 — Nato said today it fully supported the US decision to pull out from a Cold War missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in breach of the agreement.

“Allies fully support this action,” the North Atlantic alliance said in a statement.

Nato issued the statement in the name of its council of member states shortly after US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Russia failed to meet a deadline set by the United States to dismantle a new medium-range missile system, which Moscow insists does not infringe the treaty.

“The United States is taking this action in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia’s covert testing, production, and fielding of 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems,” Nato said.

But the Alliance said America’s treaty withdrawal would take six months to come into effect, giving Russia a last window to destroy the offending missile system.

“We continue to aspire to a constructive relationship with Russia, when Russia’s actions make that possible,” Nato said.

“We urge Russia to use the remaining six months to return to full and verifiable compliance to preserve the INF Treaty.” — AFP