MADRID, Jan 31 — Madrid today demanded the “immediate” release of journalists working for the Spanish news agency EFE who were arrested in Venezuela.

“The government again asks the Venezuelan authorities to respect the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, of which freedom of the press is a central element,” Spain’s foreign ministry said after the arrest of three EFE journalists and a driver. — AFP