EU parliament recognises Guaido as Venezuelan interim president

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 — The European Parliament recognised Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as the de-facto head of state today, a symbolic step that lawmakers said was designed to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

EU lawmakers voted in a non-binding resolution to recognise Guaido as interim leader and called on all EU governments to follow suit.

“From Europe, we can help change the Venezuelan regime and make it known that tyrants will never enlighten any democratic possibility,” Spanish centre-right EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez Pons said in a statement. — Reuters