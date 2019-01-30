Turkey issues dozens of arrest warrants for military pilots

A Turkish military helicopter lands in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis with eight men on board who have requested political asylum after an attempted coup in Turkey, July 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, Jan 30 — Turkish authorities today issued arrest warrants for 63 suspects, most of them military pilots, allegedly linked to a 2016 failed coup attempt, the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office said.

The roundup is part of an investigation carried out by the prosecutor into the “Fethullah Terror Organisation” or Feto, an acronym authorities use for the group allegedly behind the failed putsch.

Forty-six of the 63 suspects are helicopter pilots on active military duty, the office said. Two are former pilots and the remaining 15 are civilians working for the movement, it added.

Police raids to catch the suspects were under way.

Turkey accuses the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen and his movement of ordering the attempted coup, which he strongly denies.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested in the crackdown that followed the putsch in a bid to eradicate the Gulen movement’s influence in Turkey.

In recent weeks, the number of raids has increased with almost daily reports of arrests across the country.

Turkish authorities say the purges are necessary to cleanse the “virus” of the Gulen movement’s infiltration of state institutions. — AFP