A sign warning of avalanche danger is seen on a closed road after heavy snowfall near Obertauern, Austria, January 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, Jan 30 — An avalanche in the Tatra Mountains, in southern Poland, buried three people, mountain rescue services TOPR was quoted as saying by private TV broadcaster TVN24.

Private radio RMF FM separately said that a rescue team in a helicopter was on its way to help victims. — Reuters