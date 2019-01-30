Plane cushions found in search for missing football player Sala

A man takes a picture of flowers and the portrait of Emiliano Sala in front of the entrance of the FC Nantes football club training centre La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre January 23, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 30 — Investigators searching for a lost plane carrying Premier League football player Emiliano Sala said today they had found two seat cushions near the French coast that likely belonged to the aircraft.

Sala, 28, Cardiff City’s new signing, and the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson, have been missing since last week.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said part of a seat cushion had been found on a beach near Surtainville on the northern coast. A second cushion was found in the same area later that same day.

“From a preliminary examination, we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft,” the AAIB said in a statement. — Reuters