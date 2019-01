Police investigators looks at bloodstained footprints leading out of a train and on a platform following a knife attack in Grafing train station, south east of Munich, Germany, in this still image taken from video May 10, 2016. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 30 — German police arrested three Iraqi citizens on suspicion they were planning an Islamist-motivated attack, the federal prosecutor’s office said today.

“According to the findings to date, the suspects had not yet selected a specific target for their attack,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement. — Reuters