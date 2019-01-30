As polar vortex lingers, parts of US set for record lows

Aftermath of an accident in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, January 29, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. — Jason Coffelt handout pic via Reuters

ATLANTA, Jan 30 — Parts of the United States are bracing for record low temperatures today, as a blast of Arctic air gripping much of the country spreads further across the Midwest and Eastern states.

Temperatures could hit -40°C in parts of the Northern Plains and Great Lakes, the National Weather Service said.

“The heart of this cold... is hitting us now. A lot of records are going to fall,” said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

With officials in Illinois and the Northern states advising residents to stay indoors, dashcam footage from one trucker taken outside Grand Rapids, Michigan gave a snapshot of hair-raising driving conditions.

“I about just got caught in a giant wreck; cars are into other pickups, there’s people hurt. I gotta let you go.” Jason Coffelt is heard saying in an Instagram posting dated yesterday, as his truck is forced off the highway and pulls up just before a multi-vehicle accident.

In neighbouring Illinois, Chicago was bracing for one of its coldest days on record.

Almost 2,000 flights were cancelled early today, largely out of Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway international airports, the flight tracking site FlightAware.

Train service Amtrak said it had cancelled all trains in and out of the city, where Hurley forecast -26°C today and a record-low -33°C tomorrow.

The bitter cold is being carried by the polar vortex, a stream of air that spins around the stratosphere over the North Pole, but whose current has been disrupted and is now pushing south.

Including the wind chill factor, parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Minnesota could see life-threatening temperatures as low as -57°C below zero today, forecasters said. — Reuters