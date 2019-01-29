Venezuela's Guaido aims for peaceful transition, free election

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said he is positive a peaceful transition could be achieved. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 — Venezuela's opposition movement can achieve a peaceful transition away from President Nicolas Maduro and eventually free elections, its leader Juan Guaido told CNN in an interview that aired today.

"We are sure we can achieve a peaceful transition - a transition and eventually free elections," Guaido said in the Spanish-language interview, which was translated into English.

He also said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump a number of times and, when asked about possible military options in Venezuela, said all options were on the table. — Reuters