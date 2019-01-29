Snow wallops US Midwest as it braces for extreme cold

On the heels of the storm, nearly a dozen states braced for a blast of arctic air known as a polar vortex. — Reuters pic

CHICAGO, Jan 29 — The US Midwest was digging out today from a snowstorm that closed schools and businesses, as it braced for “extreme and dangerous” sub-zero temperatures forecast to arrive overnight.

School districts in Minnesota and Wisconsin cancelled classes and government offices, universities and businesses shuttered, with the mercury expected to drop to a polar -54°C in gusting wind.

The states were deluged by up to 23cm of snow in some places, as a wide-reaching storm moved through.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at two airports in Chicago, a major regional hub and America’s third city, in neighbouring Illinois.

On the heels of the storm, nearly a dozen states braced for a blast of arctic air known as a polar vortex.

“Extreme and dangerous COLD! is forecast this week from the Northern Plains through the Great Lakes,” the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted.

The frigid air mass had veered from its usual path and was forecast to chill the region by early tomorrow morning, lasting through Thursday.

“The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values,” NWS said.

Temperatures were expected to plummet to between -23 to -40°C in a vast area stretching some 1,900km from the Dakotas to parts of Ohio.

Wind chill would make temperatures feel more like -34 to -54°C, according to NWS. — AFP